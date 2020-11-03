A popular Burnham-On-Sea town centre cafe is celebrating its 25th anniversary this week.

Cafe Aroma in Burnham’s Adam Street has marked the milestone by completing a refurbishment that was formally unveiled on Monday (November 2nd).

“The cafe has a new modern look, with more space to enable social distancing and a repositioning of the serving area,” says owner Anna Penfold. “There are also new safety screens to ensure people can distanced.”

“We had to get our head around the situation and adapt for the new times. While a new lockdown starts this Thursday, this time we will be able to stay open to offer take-away food. We had to close for three months during the first lockdown but things are different this time.”

Looking back at the cafe’s two and a half decades, she says: “The 25 years have gone by incredibly quick – they have been great times and I have lots of happy memories.”

“We have lots of regular customers who keep coming back and I thank them for their support. Some have been coming here since day one.”

She adds: “We have an excellent team here – my business partner Kim Brown, who has been here 21 years; Karen Manchip, who has been with us 17 years; and Cynthia Pope, who retired in March after working for us for 21 years. We have a new member in Hannah Harvey who has recently joined the team.”

During the second national lockdown, the cafe will be open from 10am-2pm Monday to Saturday for take-away food.