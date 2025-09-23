15.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Sep 24, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea's character to be captured in cloth and stitch at theatre exhibition
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s character to be captured in cloth and stitch at theatre exhibition

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Princess Theatre Burnham-On-Sea

A new exhibition opening at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre and Arts Centre will showcase the town’s unique charm through the eyes of local textile artists.

Running from Tuesday 30th September to Saturday 4th October, ‘Burnham in Cloth, Paper & Stitch’ is the result of months of creative work by the Contemporary Creative Textiles group, led by local artist Ronnie Broadley.

Inspired by Burnham’s architecture, high street and surrounding landscape, the group has used techniques including printmaking, needle felting, collage and hand stitching to create a vibrant collection of artworks that reflect the spirit and diversity of the area.

The exhibition will be held in the Princess Theatre’s Pizey Room, with members of the public warmly invited to view the pieces and celebrate the creativity of the community.

A spokesperson says: “This project has been a wonderful opportunity to explore what makes Burnham special, and to express that through textile art. We hope visitors will see familiar places in a new light and feel proud of the town we call home.”

