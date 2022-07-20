Burnham-On-Sea’s community radio station Burnham Radio has relaunched via a new website this week.

The station’s mix of music and community content launched in November 2020 as we reported here.

Station Manager Kevin Eagles says: “As you may have noticed, our Alexa skill has been down recently. This was due to our broadcast provider having issues on their side. We have tried to get this problem sorted and worked as hard as possible with our provider to get this issue resolved but this has not happened.”

“Due to the issues we’ve been having, we decided as a management team to do a whole new re-launch. The relaunch, which was completed on Monday, includes a new website address of www.Burnham.Radio

“Our new Alexa skill is ‘Alexa Open Burnham Radio’ and our new Google skill is ‘Hey Google, Open Burnham Radio’. We have a new Burnham Radio App on Android, and a new broadcast provider.”