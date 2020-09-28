A Burnham-On-Sea cake shop and coffee lounge re-opens today (Tuesday) with additional Covid safety measures in place.

DusiCake in Burnham’s Abingdon Street has completed a renovation of the property and has a fresh new look.

Owner Dusica Roberts, pictured, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to re-open the seating area of DusiCake Cake and coffee lounge for customers to visit.”

“We have implemented Covid-19 safe procedures to ensure our customers have the safest and most relaxed experience.”

“We have also been working hard during lockdown to renovate the outside of the building and have received some great feedback already. We have lots more exciting things planned and can’t wait for you all to see.”

“Our reopening is today, Tuesday 29th September, and our new opening hours are: Tuesday- Saturday, 10:30am until 4:00pm.”

“We have a limited capacity so we encourage customers to book in advance by telephoning 07979377961 or contacting us via social media.”

“We thank you all for your continued support and look forward to seeing at DusiCake very soon.”