Burnham-On-Sea’s Frith House care home has said this week that it has a confirmed case of Coronavirus.

The home says it has put the person in isolation and is following Public Health England’s advice.

A spokeswoman from Frith House told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The current situation with the coronavirus is challenging for everyone across the country.”

“We have had a confirmed case in the home, however we have put isolation in place, we are in regular contact with Public Health England and are following their advice.”

She adds: “The reaction from our staff has been fantastic, we’ve also seen support from our other services who have come in to help us.”

“Our residents are being wonderful, while obviously it is hard not having visitors, they are taking it in their stride.”

“We’re looking forward to being able to welcome families back into our home and hope everyone is staying safe.”