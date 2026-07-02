Burnham’s Frith House care home invites community to celebrate ‘outstanding’ CQC rating

Burnham-On-Sea’s Frith House care home is set to open its doors later this month for a special community celebration after securing an ‘outstanding’ rating from the Care Quality Commission — a mark it has impressively maintained since 2017.

The residential and dementia care home, run by Somerset Care and based on Steart Drive, has been praised by inspectors for its strong culture of person‑centred care, the positive experiences of residents and relatives, and the dedication of colleagues who consistently “go above and beyond” to ensure people feel safe, valued and empowered.

To mark the achievement, Frith House will host an afternoon of refreshments, entertainment and community connection from 4pm on Thursday 24th July.

Residents, families, colleagues and healthcare professionals are being invited to join the celebration at the home.

Home Manager Matet Estioco said the Outstanding rating reflects the spirit of the entire Frith House community. “We are incredibly proud to have maintained our Outstanding rating.”

“This achievement belongs to our whole team, whose kindness, dedication and professionalism make a positive difference to residents every day.”

“Outstanding care is only possible because of outstanding people, and this recognition reflects not only the quality of care experienced by our residents, but also the supportive, compassionate culture that makes Frith House such a special place to live and work.”

“We would also like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our residents, relatives, healthcare professionals, district nurses, GPs and PCNs, the LARCH team, local surgeries, schools, community groups and everyone who has supported Frith House over the years. This achievement belongs not only to our team, but to the wider Burnham-On-Sea community that works alongside us to enrich the lives of the people we care for.”

“To celebrate this wonderful achievement, we would love to welcome the community to Frith House on Thursday 24th July at 4pm. Whether you have supported us over the years, worked alongside us, or simply want to learn more about our home, we would be delighted to celebrate with you.”

The full inspection report can be viewed on the CQC website.