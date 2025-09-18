16.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Sep 19, 2025
Burnham care home celebrates its 61st anniversary by giving long-service staff awards
News

Burnham care home celebrates its 61st anniversary by giving long-service staff awards

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Frith House in Burnham-On-Sea has celebrated its 61st birthday with a joyful day of activities, tributes, and heartfelt thanks to its long-serving staff and community partners.

The care home, located on Steart Drive, welcomed residents, families, and staff to a packed programme that included music, baking, flower arranging, games, and a special Reminiscence Café featuring old photographs and shared stories from decades past.

A “memory wall” invited residents to add personal notes and drawings about what Frith House means to them.

The day also featured a celebration lunch, afternoon tea, group photo, and a Care Awards Ceremony recognising staff for their long service and dedication.

Marites Estioco received a 20-year long service award, Angela Lock received a 15-year service award, while Caroline Hobson received a ten-year service award.

Business Manager Matet Estioco addressed guests, saying: “This milestone is more than just a number—it represents decades of care, countless memories, and the many lives touched within these walls. Today, we honour our history while looking with confidence toward the future.”

“A heartfelt thank you goes to our residents, families, staff—past and present—and our community partners including local GPs, district nurses, and the LARCH and Mental Health teams. Your support and collaboration help make Frith House a true home.”

Frith House is part of the Somerset Care Group and has been rated ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission, reflecting its high standards in person-centred care and leadership.

