Burnham-On-Sea’s GW Hurley newsagent owners thank residents for busy final day

The owners of Burnham-On-Sea’s long-running GW Hurley newsagents have thanked residents for their support and kind messages on a busy final day of business on Saturday (November 29th).

Colin Morris, 80, and wife Monika say large numbers of residents called in at the High Street premises to give their support. “We had a very busy final day – it was wonderful to see so many current and past customers calling in to give us positive support,” says Monika.

As reported here by Burnham-On-Sea.com, the property is being turned into a new town centre community hub for local mental health charity In Charley’s Memory.

It marks the end of an era for owner Colin Morris, who is retiring after more than 50 years at the helm. Colin first began working at the newsagent shop as a paper delivery boy when he was just eight years old. He was born over the shop.

His grandparents originally opened the business in 1919, having converted what was then a sweet shop into a newsagents. Colin became the third generation to run the family business.

He said it has been hard work to keep the shop going amid changing shopping habits and the rise of online retail. “I’m getting too old and my legs are getting tired!” he adds.

Colin’s wife, Monika, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We thank all our loyal customers for their support over the years A lot of people are sad to see the newsagent closing but are happy to see the premises being taken over by such a great charity.”

“The newsagent is a long-standing family shop in Burnham and we have received so many positive messages of support. This will be a well-deserved retirement for Colin, who has been unwell for several months.”

She added: “Locals have been saying they are so pleased that it will be replaced with a charity that is well followed and supported. It won’t be a charity shop — it will be a community hub and will involve the local community, helping to boost footfall and benefit the town centre. It’s a really positive use and Colin is at ease with it.”

The GW Hurley toy and book store on the other side of the High Street is continuing to trade and remains fully open as usual.

In Charley’s Memory provides vital mental health support to over 200 young people across Somerset each week. Its move into the building comes after the charity was told it must vacate its current base in Highbridge due to the property being sold, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

With a tight deadline to secure and prepare a new location by early December, the charity has been working hard to ensure continuity of its services.

Dawn Carey, CEO of In Charley’s Memory (ICM), says that after a period of uncertainty, the charity is “absolutely delighted” to have secured a 15-year lease for the town centre premises, thanks to the support of Monika and Colin.

Dawn told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I want to personally thank Monika and Colin for their support and determination to provide ICM a home in what is a very important building to them, and to the history of our High Street.”

”The level of support we have received is a testament to how much our community values the work we do here at ICM.”