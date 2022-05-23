Burnham-On-Sea’s Hellend’s Kitchen will be hosting an afternoon tea party to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The event on Friday 3rd June will be held from 12pm-3pm at Burnham’s Princess Theatre.

Paul Hellend says: “We were initially holding the event within the Cafe Bar itself but we sold out quickly and we will now move it to the main hall of The Princess Theatre to cope with demand!”

“Layout will be that similar to a community street party. Booking is essential and will need to be made with payment as soon as possible with any dietary requirements made clear.”

“The price is just £10 per person for this special occasion to include cakes, sandwiches, quiche, scones with clotted cream, jam and strawberries. This will be served with a standard tea or coffee.”

Bar will also be open. For more, contact Carol at Hellend’s Kitchen on 07748 647453 or via Facebook. They are open Mon – Fri 9am – 3pm, Sat 9am – 2pm.