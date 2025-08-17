Burnham’s Hillview Carnival Club thanked for raising £7,363 for Cancer Research UK

Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club has been praised for its incredible fundraising efforts after raising more than £7,000 for Cancer Research UK.

The club’s young members gathered outside the Lighthouse Pub on Sunday (August 17th) for a special celebration event, where they welcomed Carol and Keith Fishlock from the charity to mark the achievement.

Carol thanked the club for their continued support and confirmed that the £7,363 raised will be ring-fenced for research into childhood cancer, as requested by the club.

“We are over the moon at this wonderful amount raised by the club since 2008,” said Carol.

”We are absolutely bowled over by it – Hillview has been so supportive over the years. It was lovely to come along to this special fun event, thank the club’s young members, and meet the children.”

The funds have been raised through a mix of local collections and the club’s popular Santa fundraising cart, which tours the town each Christmas.

This past festive season alone, the club raised £1,498 thanks to the generous support of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents.

A spokesperson for Hillview Carnival Club said they were “proud to support such an important cause” and thanked the community for their ongoing generosity.

Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2025 will be held on Monday November 3rd, 2025.