Burnham-On-Sea’s iconic beach lighthouse is to get a major refurbishment this month.

Sedgemoor District Council, which owns the historic building, had to delay the work this year due to the lockdown.

However, the Grade II listed building now has paint peeling from its wooden structure and rust in several areas.

“The work was scheduled for the Spring but the pandemic stopped that. It should now be completed by the end of October,” council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The work will be repainting as there is an ongoing maintenance/checking schedule. It’s done about every 4-5 years and was last undertaken in 2016.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com understands the total cost of this month’s work is £9,450.