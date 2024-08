Burnham-On-Sea’s Lakeside Holiday Park is holding a free family fun day on Saturday (August 24th) that will be open to the general public.

The event will be held from 12pm with fun inflatables, stalls, entertainment, games and more.

“There will be childrens’ games, dancing, a party dance marathon, Minions visit, Stitch visit, treats, face painting, glitter tatoos, bingo, a visit by the BARB hovercraft and more,” says a spokesman.