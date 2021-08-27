Burnham-On-Sea’s Lighthouse Pub is holding a fun day today (Sunday, August 29th) to raise funds for a local charity.

The pub is hosting the family event in aid of Burnham and Highbridge Mayor’s Charity of the year, In Charley’s Memory.

There will be a barbecue, raffles, tombola, outdoor skittles, a £100 bar tab raffle and live outdoor music from local singer Amy Andrews from 2pm plus more.

In Charley’s Memory provides mental health support to local young people in memory of Burnham teenager Charley Marks.