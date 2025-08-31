Burnham-On-Sea’s Mays Cafe nominated for Somerset’s ‘best cafe’ award

A popular Burnham-On-Sea town centre cafe has been named a finalist in a prestigious awards competition.

May’s Cafe, located in Abingdon Street, has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Cafe’ category of the 2025 England Business Awards, recognising outstanding independent businesses across the country.

Owner Emily May Whitbread told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re very excited to be nominated for such a wonderful award and being recognised means the world to us.”

“After opening during Covid we weren’t sure what position we’d be in and to say the first few years were tough would be an understatement, but we’re incredibly proud that we’re still here and have had the best 5.5 years in Burnham so far.”

She adds: “We’re so grateful to Burnham and how supportive all the locals have been to us since we opened. Being voted for and potentially winning would be such an honour and really make us feel proud of everything we’ve achieved and worked towards.”

Winners of the England Business Awards will be announced later this year. Locals who have enjoyed a meal there are being encouraged to cast their vote here and support the cafe’s bid for the title.