Burnham-On-Sea’s Mega Mascot Fun Day attracts bumper crowds to BASC Ground

Burnham-On-Sea’s Mega Mascot Fun Day drew big crowds to the BASC Ground in the summer sunshine on Wednesday.

Organisers says more than 3,500 people flocked to the Stoddens Road sports ground for a busy day of family entertainment.

Children were able to enjoy free ‘have-a-go’ circus workshops and bubble dun from Marvellous Eventures.

Special Occasion Mascots proved a major draw with their line-up of lookalike favourites including Angel, Stitch, Bluey, Bingo, K‑Pop characters, Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear and Woody, plus the towering presence of Optimus Prime.

Dinosaurs from Raptors World roamed the site to the delight of younger visitors, while Krazy Kev & Dinky Dino, Professor Paul Wheeler’s Punch & Judy, and James Want’s Magic & Mayhem added to the entertainment.

The field was lined with dozens of stalls alongside a fun fair, inflatables and a busy car boot sale, creating a bustling atmosphere from start to finish.

Organiser Paul Goodyer offered special thanks to BASC for providing the venue, Burnham & Highbridge Carnival Committee for supplying crowd control barriers, Cavaliers Carnival Club for overseeing car parking, The Avenue Tennis Club for running free tennis workshops, and his Pauls Promotions team whose hard work underpinned the day.

He says holidaymakers, local residents and visitors from across the wider area enjoyed the day.

Those who missed out — or simply want more — won’t have long to wait. A second Mega Mascot Day is set to return to the same Stoddens Road venue on Wednesday 26th August from 11am to 4pm, promising what organisers describe as “the ultimate family day out for the school holidays.”

Admission will again be £5 for adults, with children admitted free. The follow-up event will feature lookalike characters from Paw Patrol, The Minions, Bumble Bee and Optimus Prime, along with new surprises and attractions still being finalised.

Organisers are currently seeking additional attractions and artisan craft and food stalls to make the second event even bigger. Local groups interested in performing in the main arena or organisations wishing to host an information stand are invited to get in touch by emailing ppeventsltd@hotmail.com.