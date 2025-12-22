Burnham-On-Sea’s MP Ashley Fox issues Christmas message to residents

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP Ashley Fox has issued a Christmas message to local residents, reflecting on a busy year of visits and community engagement across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

He said it had been “an honour” to represent the constituency, adding that one of the most rewarding parts of his role is meeting people who “give their time, energy and care to their local area.”

Mr Fox highlighted a number of visits made throughout the year.

”Over the past year, I have been out and about across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, listening to residents, supporting local organisations, and seeing first-hand the work that goes on every day to keep our towns thriving. I wanted to share just a small snapshot of some of those visits.”

“Earlier in the year, I met with local councillors and members of the Sedgemoor Model Boat Club at Apex Park. It was great to hear about the role they play within the wider park community, and to see how much pride they take in maintaining this well-used local space.”

”In March, I joined police officers on the beat in Burnham town centre to discuss issues raised by residents, including antisocial behaviour, speeding, and unauthorised traveller encampments. It was also an opportunity to thank officers for the work they do to keep people safe, often in challenging circumstances.”

”I was also pleased to attend the launch of BARB Search & Rescue’s new life-saving hovercrafts. Thanks to a generous legacy, the new crafts will help make rescues along our coastline faster and safer, particularly during the busy tourist season.“

“In May, I visited Burnham Hospital to discuss local healthcare provision, including plans around the Minor Injuries Unit. I wanted to hear directly from those responsible following concerns raised by residents.”

“Over the summer, I visited Churchfield Primary in Highbridge as part of my Read2Succeed campaign, handing out free books to Year 4 pupils. Encouraging children to read for pleasure is something I care about, and it was brilliant to see the enthusiasm from pupils across the area.”

”I also enjoyed meeting members of Highbridge U3A who were raising funds for a much-needed defibrillator at Highbridge Community Hall, including through a creative calendar project. It was a great example of local people coming together for a positive cause.“

”More recently, I hosted my Pensioners’ Fair, in partnership with the Waffle Hub, in Burnham, bringing together organisations that provide advice and support for older residents. It was well attended, and I am grateful to everyone who helped make the event possible.”

“These visits are just a snapshot of the work I have enjoyed doing this year. I remain committed to being visible, accessible, and responsive to the people I represent.”

”As we approach Christmas, I want to wish everyone in Burnham and Highbridge a very Happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year. If you need help or support at any time, my office is here to assist.”

You can contact the MP via his constituency office on Ashley.fox.mp@parliament.uk