Burnham-On-Sea’s MP has written to the boss of Royal Mail calling for improvements to the local post delivery service after we reported some residents are seeing delays of up to week in receiving their mail.

MP James Heappey has written to David Gold, Director of Public Affairs and Policy at Royal Mail Group, to request action.

It comes after Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that a Burnham-On-Sea Royal Mail worker at the town’s sorting office says delays to deliveries in the town are being caused by “significant issues around recruitment, workload, and sickness.”

In his letter to Mr Gold, MP James Heappery writes: “I am writing on behalf of a number of constituents who have recently contacted me regarding the postal service in Burnham-on-Sea. Residents report that the frequency of postal deliveries in the town has rapidly declined, and that the worst affected streets can often go a full week without receiving post.”

“The impact is especially acute for vulnerable residents of the town, with one constituent reporting that they missed a number of hospital appointments because their invitation letters did not arrive.”

The MP continues: “Another resident has reported that they have little faith in the postal service, and are so concerned that this may happen to them, that they walk to the sorting office several times a week to check if they have any post.”

“I understand that the management of the local sorting office have been made aware of concerns by a number of residents, but sadly they have offered limited explanation as to why the service has declined and provided little reassurance that the service will improve.”

“I am sure you will agree that this is disappointing, and does not meet the high levels of service that my constituents rightly expect from Royal Mail. I would, therefore, be enormously grateful if you could please explain why the postal delivery service in Burnham-on-Sea appears to have declined to such an extent, and ensure that the service is restored to a level that serves the community well.”