Burnham-On-Sea’s MP James Heappey says the news that a coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford appears safe and triggers an immune response is a ‘step in the right direction’.

The vaccine – called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 – is being worked on at an incredible speed in the UK, with more than 10,000 people set to take part in the next stage of trials.

Burnham-On-Sea’s MP, James Heappey, said: “British science is world leading and to have brought that expertise to bear in leading the way in pursuit of a coronavirus vaccine is a big success for our country, but also reassuring for every single one of us.”

“There is more to do before we can be vaccinated but we are a lot closer than ever before and that is great news for us all.”