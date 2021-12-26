Burnham-On-Sea’s MP has praised volunteers across the area in a Christmas message to constituents.

James Heappey says: “I know we all hoped that this Christmas would be ‘normal’ but unfortunately that is not the case with the emergence of the Omicron variant. However, I am also astounded by the rate at which the booster vaccine rollout is taking shape across the country – and here in Somerset.”

“Many constituents got in touch when there were issues with booking their jab, and I was pleased to work with the county council and CCG to ensure these were resolved, and I think we are very much getting there.”

He adds: “It has been another tough year for everyone, but I want to thank everyone in our NHS, our teachers, our Councils, and all key workers who have worked so hard to combat this pandemic. Here in Somerset, the volunteers have showcased the very best of us, and I am as proud as ever to represent this wonderful constituency.”

“It may not be the Christmas we all hoped, but I hope we can all enjoy the festivities as much as possible, in as safe a way as possible. I am still working hard in Government to respond pragmatically to the data we have available and with our Armed Forces who are stepping up once again to support the country-wide effort to get jabs in arms.”

“To all my constituents, I want to wish you a very Merry Christmas. Please do stay safe, keep testing and wear a mask whenever you can. We will get through this.”