Burnham-On-Sea’s MP last night backed the Government during a Commons vote in favour of introducing a tier system that started at midnight when the national lockdown ended.

Boris Johnson faced a backlash from within his party as 53 Tory rebels voted against the plans, but Burnham’s MP James Heappey was not among them.

The new tiers, which came into force at 12.01am today, put 99% of England’s population into the tough measures under Tier 2 and Tier 3. Sedgemoor and the Burnham-On-Sea area is now in Tier 2, explained below.

Boris Johnson said “there remains a compelling case for regional tiers in England” because around one in 85 people in England has coronavirus. Labour ordered its MPs to abstain, but the measures passed despite senior Tories lining up to criticise the new tier system.

Mr Heappey says “it is clear our collective effort has been worth it. We have turned the corner on the second wave and won ourselves a Christmas with family and friends.”

“The Government is having to make some extremely tough decisions ahead of the festive period.”

“The tiered system is set to be an important part of our continued fight against Coronavirus and so I am engaging regularly with local council leaders regarding how we can all do our bit to halt the spread while trying to enjoy as much of the festivities with those close to us.”

He adds: “It may not be a ‘normal’ Christmas but we can all feel a bit more positive about 2021, with planning of the roll out of the vaccines already well underway and mass rapid testing playing a huge role in flattening the curve of infections.”

Tier 2 rules:

These are the Covid safety rules that have come into force today:

In tier two you can’t socialise indoors with anyone you do not live with, or who is not in your support bubble

You can meet in a group of up to six outside – including in a garden, or a public place

Shops, gyms and personal care services (such as hairdressing) can reopen (if Covid-secure)

Pubs and bars can only open if they serve substantial meals. Alcohol can be served with that meal

Pubs and restaurants must shut at 11pm, with last orders at 10pm

Sports can resume with up to 2,000 spectators, or 50% capacity (whichever is smaller)

Collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports can resume (with restrictions)

Non-essential foreign travel allowed, subject to quarantine rules

People are advised not to travel to and from tier three areas