Burnham-On-Sea’s town centre music and performing arts festival BOSfest will be returning with a ‘scaled-down event’ this autumn.

The organisers have this week announced their plans to hold the popular event in early September. The festival was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Tanya Dyer, one of the organisers, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Due to the knock-on effects of Covid we are unable to bring you the full version of our much-loved festival.”

“However, we are looking forward to holding a scaled-down version of BOSfest in the town on September 3rd and 4th 2021.”

“It will be mainly original live music featuring both local bands and those from further afield and some great new artwork and poetry.”

“Hopefully we’ll be able to put on the full version in 2022.”

“We will also be holding a 70’s fundraiser Night at the Ritz Social Club in July, more details on which will be released nearer the time.”

“We can’t wait. In the meantime stay safe and well, see you in September.”