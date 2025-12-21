Burnham-On-Sea’s Music For the Memory dementia singing group receives boost

A singing group for people with dementia in Burnham-On-Sea has received a big funding boost from a community organisation before Christmas.

Music for the Memory has received £2,000 from Burnham-On-Sea Freemasons towards its running costs.

One of the organisers of Music for the Memory says: “The Masons’ support is greatly appreciated and will helps us to keep our group’s singing sessions free for the local community, something we are very passionate about.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com recently reported here that the group has this year marked a decade of providing local support to those with memory loss.

The group, which offers uplifting sessions for those living with dementia and memory challenges, is based at Burnham Baptist Church and has been busy since its founding in 2015.

Music for the Memory meets every two weeks on Tuesdays at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church, College Street. For more information, contact musicforthememory@outlook.com or call 07851 077360.