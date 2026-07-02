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Burnham-On-Sea’s Nationwide branch to host free digital skills lessons this month

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

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Nationwide Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to take part in a series of free digital skills sessions at the town’s Nationwide Building Society branch later this month, aimed at helping people of all ages feel more confident using everyday technology.

The lessons, delivered by Nationwide colleagues as part of the Government’s Digital Inclusion Action Plan, are designed to support anyone who wants to improve their digital confidence — whether that’s getting online safely, staying in touch with friends and family, or learning how to use devices and online services more effectively.

The sessions will take place on Wednesday 15th July at the Nationwide branch in Burnham-On-Sea High Street, with two themed workshops running throughout the day.

At 10am, the Communicating session will cover the essentials of digital communication, including setting up and using email, sending messages, making video calls and staying connected safely online.

At midday, a ‘Day to Day’ workshop will focus on practical digital skills for everyday life, such as different ways to pay, using digital wallets, online banking, online shopping and accessing online services.

Nationwide says the aim is to empower people with the knowledge, skills and confidence to make the most of technology in their daily lives, supporting greater digital inclusion across the community.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to enquire at the Burnham-On-Sea branch to book a place.

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