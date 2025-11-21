Burnham-On-Sea’s Neighbourhood Care launches ‘Wrapped in Kindness’ Christmas appeal

Burnham-On-Sea’s Neighbourhood Care has launched a festive “Wrapped in Kindness” initiative to help spread cheer across the community this Christmas.

The scheme, now in its fifth year, has previously seen the team purchase, wrap and deliver thoughtful gifts to all of their customers. This year, the project is being extended to include local care homes and isolated, vulnerable people in the wider community.

A spokesperson said: “We love Christmas but we also understand it can be a difficult time for many in our community. Every contribution helps us reach more people and share a little cheer. We’re so grateful for the support we’ve already received.”

Local residents and businesses are being invited to get involved by donating small gifts which will be wrapped and shared. Suggested donations include cosy socks, gloves, scarves or blankets, festive treats, toiletries, candles, puzzles and small games.

Donations can be ordered directly from the group’s Amazon Wishlist or dropped off at the Neighbourhood Care office at 6 Victoria Street, Burnham-On-Sea (TA8 1AL). Gifts will be accepted until 28th November.

Leading the way will be Neighbourhood Care’s very own Santa Claus, who will be delivering parcels of kindness across the area in the run-up to Christmas.