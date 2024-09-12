Burnham-On-Sea’s oldest resident celebrates her 103rd birthday

Burnham-On-Sea’s oldest resident has celebrated her 103rd birthday this week at a local care home.

Margaret Davies has marked her special day with family and friends at the town’s Tudor Lodge care home, where she lives.

Residents and family sang ‘happy birthday’ and enjoyed slices of strawberry cream cake, made for the special occasion. It was a double celebration as another Tudor Lodge resident, Betty, celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Margaret’s son, Martin, says: “Margaret was born at Habblesthorpe Farm near Clarborough, Retford, Notts. She married in 1942 and then lived in Ash, Surrey. This would confirm her wartime connection with Guildford and the Observer Corps where she took part in the army of plane spotters who were the dedicated identification and early warning system of the day.”

He adds: “In 1946 she and her husband moved to Hayes and in 1951 the family moved to Pembroke. She took employment with a local pharmacy until 1967 when the family moved to Melksham where she gained the apothecary certification and became a pharmacist dispenser for the NHS at RUH Bath.”

“She retired in 1982 and the couple moved to Kilcot in Gloucestershire.”

“After her husband died in 1984 she moved closer to her son and family and eventually to his house.”

“She needs greater care now and has found the ideal home in Tudor Lodge.”