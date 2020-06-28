Burnham-On-Sea’s Oxford Street car park has re-opened after a week’s work to resurface it.

The busy car park was closed last week by Sedgemoor District Council while the work went ahead.

The resurfacing was originally scheduled for April but the authority said the works were delayed slightly due to Covid-19.

The council said the works are part of the council’s ongoing commitment to maintain repair and invest in its public car parks.

Burnham Chamber of Trade had said that while it welcomes improvements to local car parks, the closure was “very untimely” amid concern it would impact trade while the ongoing temporary pedestrianisation was in place in the High Street.