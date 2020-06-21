Sedgemoor District Council is temporarily closing Burnham-On-Sea’s Oxford Street car park for resurfacing work from today (Monday, June 22nd) for a week.

The resurfacing was originally scheduled for April but the authority says the works were delayed slightly due to Covid-19. The council says the works are part of the council’s ongoing commitment to maintain repair and invest in its public car parks.

Burnham Chamber of Trade said last week that while it welcomes improvements to local car parks, the closure is “very untimely.” The Chamber wrote to Sedgemoor District Council, encouraging it to reschedule the work until later in the year when it would cause less impact on trade in the town centre, but the council says it it not changing its plans.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Sedgemoor District Council spokeswoman Claire Faun said: “Whilst we understand traders’ concerns, this is work that needs to be done. It has been already delayed due to the pandemic.”

She added: “There are other parking options for shoppers and we want to get this work done before more businesses open up and the main holiday season.”

“It’s never a good time to have to temporarily close a car park, but with all things considered, SDC think it’s best to get on and do it now.”

The council adds that residents’ season tickets for the Oxford Street car park will be valid in other car parks for the duration of the work.

The temporary pedestrianisation of Burnham High Street came into force last Thursday (June 18th) to enable shoppers to safely visit the town centre and abide by 2-metre social distancing guidelines. It is one of a dozen schemes in towns across Somerset.