Burnham-On-Sea’s Peacocks store unveils new plans for building upgrades before re-opening

Burnham-On-Sea’s Peacocks store has this week submitted a new planning application for upgrades to its High Street building as long-running work to refurbish the property continues.

The store has been closed for over 18 months while building work at the town centre building is underway. No re-opening date has yet been announced.

The fresh plans, submitted this week to Somerset Council, cover the “installation of an internally illuminated high level fascia sign and an internally illuminated projecting sign to the front elevation.”

The plans show modern new signage is being planned outside the property. The new planning application has been welcomed by residents as a fresh indication that Peacocks still plans to re-open following speculation in recent months that it would not be re-opening.

According to a planning statement from Peacocks Stores Properties Ltd: “The property already is a ‘modern’ purpose-built retail unit having previously traded as Peacocks and will revert to doing so on completion of works currently being undertaken by the landlords.”

The new application from Peacocks Stores Properties Ltd has reference 11/26/00063 and is now being considered by Somerset Council’s planning team. Consultaton by the council is underway until September 3rd, 2026.