Members of Burnham-On-Sea’s Penguins Over 60’s Swimming Club have celebrated the group’s 40th anniversary this week.

They gathered for a celebratory dinner at the Batch Country Hotel on Wednesday afternoon (26th January).

“The previous two years have been difficult, due to the various covid restrictions, but regular swimming sessions restarted last year, and members attend regularly every Tuesday at 9.30 am, for the club’s private session, in Burnham Swimming Pool,” says a spokesman.

Membership is limited to the over 60s, and the club’s swimming fees cover the cost of the session, insurance, and pay for a dedicated lifeguard.

Subscriptions cost £8 every four weeks, with a £10 initial joining fee, and £5 per year on renewal. For more details, contact Peter Manning via penguinsbos60swimmingclub@gmail.com, or in person at the club’s separate check-in desk on Tuesday mornings between 9.15am and 9.45am.

Pictured: Penguin Club committee members Terry Cornelius, Edwina Bishop, Pete Manning (Chair), Carol Lang, and Chris Murphy (Photo: Mike Lang)