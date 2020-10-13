Burnham-On-Sea’s Poppy Appeal collection will be going ahead this month with extra safety measures in place to try and keep volunteers safe.

Members of Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion have this week finalised how they will proceed with the annual poppy sales to honour those who died in two world wars.

John Crosby, Chairman of Burnham’s branch of the Royal British Legion, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We hope to have collectors in all the local supermarkets, while keeping socially distanced and wearing face masks and gloves.”

“It’s such an important time of the year for the Royal British Legion and for local people who pay their respects to the fallen.”

“We will be asking those people who give us donations this year to put the correct change straight into the collection box – change will not be handled to minimise risk.”

“We know that we might have a problem filling all the poppy selling slots this year because some of our collectors are of an older age and will feel uneasy which we fully understand. We would ask any new volunteers who want to help us to get in touch.”

Poppy sellers will be selling in local stores from October 24th until November 8th.

John adds that a short remembrance ceremony will be held at Burnham’s War Memorial on Remembrance Day, however there will be no parade this year and no mass gathering of people.

Pictured: Poppy Appeal launch in Burnham (archive photo pre-Covid measures)