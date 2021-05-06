Burnham-On-Sea’s popular Kite Festival has this week been given a green light to be held this autumn.

The long-running beach event will be returning on September 11th and 12th after a year’s pause in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

Sedgemoor District Council has this week given organisers from community group BoS Events the go-ahead following discussions about safety.

Organiser Gaynor Brown told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “BoS Events has met with officers from Sedgemoor District Council and agreed to run the 10th Beach Kite Fest back in Burnham on the main beach on 11th and 12th September.”

“The late tides mean we won’t be open to the public till 12pm, but we’ll go through to 6.30pm both days.”

Extra Covid safety measures will be put in place to keep people safe.

Gaynor explains: “We have decided to only advertise this event locally and not to include the stalls or charity stands this year to keep the area clear and leave plenty of space for social distancing.”

“There will be a warden from the council present and the Beach Patrol will be extended to cover this weekend.”

A full weekend of activities are being planned for the event.

“So come and join us to see huge undersea creatures, dragons, whales and so much more.”

“The World Champion acrobatic kiters have joined us before and we hope they will again with incredible team flying at the pier end of the beach.”

“There will also be the usual Illuminated Kite Display at 8pm on the front. Last time, it could be seen all the way from the Tesco area, so look out for strange lights in the sky!”