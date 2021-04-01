Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre and Arts Centre has received a £27,356 grant from the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund to help the organisation recover and reopen, it has been announced today (Friday).

The Princess is among more than 2,700 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

This award will allow The Princess Theatre to increase accessibility backstage, create a digital strategy, and build resilience for the future.

More than £300 million has been awarded to thousands of cultural organisations across the country including The Princess in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary has announced.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Cllr Louise Parkin says: “This is a huge achievement, this award ensures The Princess can go from strength to strength and – that our work for the past year and plans for the future are in line with Arts Council strategies and taking us in the right direction.”

“The government has shown the creative industries how much they value their work and we are very grateful for that.”

The Princess Theatre welcomes nearly 10,000 visitors a year during normal times. Since their closure over a year ago, the programme team at the Arts Centre have found new ways to engage with audiences and taken creative work online.

This second round of awards will enable the venue to look ahead to the spring and summer and plan for reopening and recovery.

Over £800 million in grants and loans has already been awarded to support almost 3,800 cinemas, performance venues, museums, heritage sites and other cultural organisations dealing with the immediate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, says: “Our record breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they’ve ever faced.”

“Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors – helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead.”

The funding awarded today is from a £400 million pot which was held back last year to ensure the Culture Recovery Fund could continue to help organisations in need as the public health picture changed. The funding has been awarded by Arts Council England, as well as Historic England and National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute.

Click here for the full list of recipients