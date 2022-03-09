Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is inviting more singers to join its community choir.

‘The Unroyal’ Community Choir meets every Wednesday from 10:15am-11:45am and is a warm friendly group, open to anyone who loves to sing. There is no need to read music and there are no auditions, just join in the fun.

The choir will give its members the chance to experience the magic of unaccompanied harmony singing via a wide repertoire of musical genres including classical, traditional folk, musical theatre, jazz, pop and gospel, in traditional A cappella style.

Sasha Herriman, Artistic Director and singer at The Bluebirds Theatre Company, says: “The choir was started by Beccy Armory who is the Business Development Manager at The Princess. Beccy asked me to run the choir at the end of last summer while we were still in lockdown. We ran some sessions online and in the autumn of 2021 were able to meet in person.”

“The music we sing is a mixture of styles and periods, anything from ABBA and Adele to Barber Shop songs. It’s pretty varied. The focus at the moment is Sea Shanties as this fits thematically with Burnham’s location and the online interest in Sea Shanties coming out of lockdown.”

“Anyone is welcome to join the choir. There’s no audition. It’s a really welcoming place for people of all ages to come and try out singing who’ve never tried it before, or for those who have sung to come and raise their voices in good company. The emphasis is on singing for fun. And we all definitely have a good time singing together.”

“We did a performance at The Princess at Christmas. We enjoyed it immensely and plan to return with a performance of our seafaring themed songs in the summer.”

“At the same time as The Unroyal Choir, my co-director of The Bluebirds Theatre Company, Amy Hardwick, runs Baby Bluebirds in the main theatre space. This creates a lovely set up every Wednesday morning of singing from the very youngest to the very oldest at the same time.”

To reserve a place for the free trial session please email info@theprincesstheatre.co.uk or you can just turn up. Your first session is free and then places after your first session are £5