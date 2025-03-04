Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre offers an afternoon of craft making for seniors

Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is to offer an afternoon of craft making as part of its continuing events for seniors on Wednesday 19th March.

A spokesperson says: “Materials will be provided for you to design your own spring themed decorations.”

“We invite you to create the perfect keep sake that can be brought out year after year to display in your home or to gift to a loved one. All we ask is that you bring some scissors.”

The teacher for the afternoon will be local textile artist Ronnie Broadley who will be on hand to get everyone’s creativity flowing.

Refreshments will be provided over the course of the afternoon, with a few little sweet surprises thrown in too. The event starts at 2.30pm.

Tickets are on sale here for over 65s priced at £5.00 or £8.50 for Under 65s. The subsidised price is all made possible by grant funding from the Hinkley Point C Community fund.