Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has postponed several performances due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said during a press conference on Monday that people across the UK should avoid gatherings and crowded places, such as pubs, clubs and theatres to reduce the spread of the virus.

Beccy Armory, Business Development Officer, pictured, said: “Following the government’s announcement, The Princess Theatre is currently reviewing all performances.”

“We kindly ask for patience as we work through the implications of the Government’s announcement. We will be in contact with all ticket holders about future events as soon as possible.”

“Currently, Burnham and Highbridge Brass Band have decided to cancel their upcoming performance on Mother’s Day. All ticket holders will receive a full refund.”

“The performance of ‘The Opera Singer, the Hells Angel and the Artist’ will be postponed, but please be advised we have yet to set a new date.”

“The show ‘Dad’s Army’ will be postponed until the autumn, with tickets valid for corresponding days, and a new date is to be announced this week.”

“We are liaising with local and national promoters to make announcements regarding upcoming events.”

She added that the theatre’s café will also be closed to the public today, Tuesday 17th March, due to staff shortages.

“All necessary precautions will be taken. The health and wellbeing of our community remains our priority. All developments will be posted online.”

Beccy says she will also be meeting with the Princess Management Committee in the coming days to discuss the full strategic approach.