Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is set to hold summer creative activities for 7 – 14 year olds throughout August.

The theatre in Princess Street is set to oversee three fun workshops for 7-14 year olds on Mondays during August from 10am-4pm at £25. The sessions will include:

Monday 8th: Musical Theatre – Be a Westend star, join the theatre’s tutors and create a showcase of a popular musical

– Be a Westend star, join the theatre’s tutors and create a showcase of a popular musical Monday 15th: Dance – Dance like your favourite popstar and choreograph a whole piece

– Dance like your favourite popstar and choreograph a whole piece Monday 22nd: Acting – Learn behind-the-scenes tips and tricks to be like your favourite stars of stage and screen

The Princess is working with experienced tutors from local drama company Re:ACT who will guide the children through the workshops, creating pieces where they get the chance to express themselves through singing, dancing or acting.

Beccy Armory from The Princess Theatre says: “I am delighted we are presenting so much for children this summer. Theatres should provide children with the chance to shine and engage.”

“Theatre and performance are a great way to increase a child’s creativity, team work skills, awareness and give them the confidence to express themselves.”

To book one of the limited places at £25, visit https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/summer-activities/ and more information, contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.