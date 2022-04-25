Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre is set to show its first ‘digital theatre’ performance this week.

The theatre will present ‘Reel Life’ on Wednesday evening (April 27th) by award winning company Folio Theatre in partnership with English Touring Theatre.

The performance, written by Alys Metcalf, has been performed and filmed on location in Wiltshire exclusively for digital theatre audiences.

A spokeswoman says: “‘Reel Life’ grapples with themes of recovery, re-connection and loss – and what really lies beneath the surface. At the edge of a remote riverbank, two unlikely strangers meet – Jo, a children’s writer, is teaching herself to fish. Mark, a dryly eccentric recluse, has come to practice his daily Tai Chi. In a different time and space, a lone stranger addresses a partner from a once happy relationship.”

Reel Life will be streamed on Wednesday 27th April at 7.30pm with tickets priced at £5 (inc booking fee) To book your ticket, visit https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/digital-theatre-reel-life/

The running time is 65 minutes and the age guidance is 14+. ‘Reel Life’ will be available in BSL, with captions and in an Audio Described version. ‘Reel Life’ contains themes of mortality and illness which may be triggering for some viewers.