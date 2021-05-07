Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre and Arts Centre has announced its plans for a phased re-opening from June.

The initial phase of The Princess Theatre‘s re-opening will begin on 7th June when it will be operating with strict social distancing measures in force. An art exhibition will be the first event.

A new look will be unveiled inside the venue following an extensive refurbishment over the past year. The new-look auditorium is pictured below.

The new-look café under the management of Hellend’s Kitchen will also open for the first time after the firm was recently awarded the lease, as reported here.

A spokesman says: “The venue will be operating as a gallery for our new art exhibition, called ‘Contact’, which features the varied responses of 12 diverse artists to the experience and consequences of the pandemic.”

“The exhibition acts as a reflection of the very real need for human contact during lockdown and what our new way of life looks like.”

“We will be inviting our members and volunteers to exclusive trial events over this period, as well as hosting a socially-distanced concert.”

The second stage of the venue’s re-opening will see the return of all regular use of the venue, when new classic film screenings will begin, and full-capacity ticketed events will return.

“Some basic social distancing measures may remain in place to ensure the safety of all our users, again this is all subject to government guidance,” adds the spokesman.

“While our doors are closed, The Princess remains committed to connecting with and engaging our local community with the arts through our virtual community choir and online audio plays.”

“The Princess remains committed to only re-opening with confidence in our ability to provide a safe environment for all users, staff, and our wider local community.”

“These plans are of course subject to change in line with the governmental guidance and legislation.” For more details, see www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk