Burnham-On-Sea’s railway history to be featured by BBC this week

A fascinating look back at Burnham-On-Sea’s railway heritage will be broadcast this week as part of a special feature on the Somerset & Dorset Railway.

The series on BBC Somerset, airing during their morning programme from 10am to 2pm, will explore the historic railway line from Bath, once part of the Somerset Central, with interviews, surviving artefacts, and stories from stations along the route. It is expected that Burnham-On-Sea’s part of the line will be spotlighted on Friday’s broadcast.

In addition, BBC Points West will also air a segment on Friday 5th September, delving into the rich history of the line and its impact on the region.

Burnham historian John Strickland has contributed images from his archive to support the features, including one showing passengers in the Burnham Station’s Booking Hall purchasing tickets for the last British Rail scheduled train to Highbridge on Saturday 27th October 1951, pictured above.

John says he hope the broadcasts will spark memories for local residents and encourage recognition of Burnham’s role in Somerset’s railway legacy.