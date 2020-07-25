Burnham-On-Sea’s Railway Inn is set to re-open on Monday July 27th, it has been confirmed.

The pub in Burnham’s High Street has been cloosed since the start of the lockdown on March.

In line with other pubs, it will be introducing new Covid safety guidelines to keep customers and staff safe.

A spokesman for pub chain Greene King said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming customers back.”

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes on our new ‘Pub Safe’ promise to make sure you and our teams are as safe as possible in the pub environment you know and love.”

“As part of our social distancing promise we’ve reduced the number of tables available, this means we need you to book ahead of visiting to guarantee availability.”