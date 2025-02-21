11.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Feb 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea’s Reeds Arms pub announces 12-day real ale festival
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s Reeds Arms pub announces 12-day real ale festival

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Reeds Arms Wetherspoon pub Burnham-On-Sea

A wide range of real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at The Reeds Arms in Burnham-On-Sea during a 12-day real-ale festival.

The Wetherspoon pub in Pier Street will host the festival from Wednesday 5 March to Sunday 16th March inclusive.

The overseas brewers, all female, are from Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and USA. The beers on sale in the festival have not previously been available at the pub.

A number of beers have been brewed for the first time, exclusively for the festival. Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers. The beers will cost £2.15 a pint.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries and cocoa beans in their ingredients.

The international beers are Hey Pal (Terrapin Brewery, USA), Estuary Session Ale (Land & Sea Brewery, Canada), Wallaby (Penny Red Brewery, Australia), Chocolate Porta (Birra Perugia Brewery, Italy) and Antiopdean (Brew Moon Brewery, New Zealand).

The festival line-up also includes Alpha Female (Rooster’s), Loopy Loo (Batemans), Chase the Sun (Vale), Cherry Nice (Greene King), Queen of Hearts (St Austell), Mocha Porter (Elgood’s), Grand Union (Hook Norton), Blossom (Black Sheep).

Pub manager Nik Pipe said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring beers not previously available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as Australia and New Zealand, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period. All of the beers will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint. Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website). All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.

Previous article
Last call for nominations for 2025 Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Civic Awards
Next article
Burnham emergency services called to help driver stuck in car after crash in Tesco car park

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
11.5 ° C
12.1 °
10.9 °
93 %
2.2kmh
98 %
Fri
12 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
11 °
Mon
10 °
Tue
6 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com