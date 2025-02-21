Burnham-On-Sea’s Reeds Arms pub announces 12-day real ale festival

A wide range of real ales, including five from overseas brewers, will be available at The Reeds Arms in Burnham-On-Sea during a 12-day real-ale festival.

The Wetherspoon pub in Pier Street will host the festival from Wednesday 5 March to Sunday 16th March inclusive.

The overseas brewers, all female, are from Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and USA. The beers on sale in the festival have not previously been available at the pub.

A number of beers have been brewed for the first time, exclusively for the festival. Among the festival collection are vegan (also suitable for vegetarians) beers. The beers will cost £2.15 a pint.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries and cocoa beans in their ingredients.

The international beers are Hey Pal (Terrapin Brewery, USA), Estuary Session Ale (Land & Sea Brewery, Canada), Wallaby (Penny Red Brewery, Australia), Chocolate Porta (Birra Perugia Brewery, Italy) and Antiopdean (Brew Moon Brewery, New Zealand).

The festival line-up also includes Alpha Female (Rooster’s), Loopy Loo (Batemans), Chase the Sun (Vale), Cherry Nice (Greene King), Queen of Hearts (St Austell), Mocha Porter (Elgood’s), Grand Union (Hook Norton), Blossom (Black Sheep).

Pub manager Nik Pipe said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale. It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring beers not previously available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as Australia and New Zealand, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period. All of the beers will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint. Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website). All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.