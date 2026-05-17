Burnham-On-Sea’s rising karting star Ethan McNally‑Roberts receives praise from MP

Burnham-On-Sea’s young karting star Ethan McNally‑Roberts has been personally congratulated by Ashley Fox MP after a series of eye‑catching results that have put him among the country’s most promising junior drivers.

Ashley met Ethan and his family at their home to hear how the youngster has progressed through the ranks, racing at circuits across the UK and collecting an impressive haul of trophies along the way, as reported by Burnham-On-Sea.com here.

The MP was shown some of Ethan’s recent silverware and learned more about the national championships he now competes in.

Ethan’s 2026 season has already delivered major success. He leads the DRS50 Championship after a commanding win at Glan y Gors, has taken a podium in the National Kart Cup, and continues to shine at Castle Combe, where he has held the Under 12 title for two years running. He is also second overall in the Clay Pigeon Kart Club Championship.

Ashley said he was struck by Ethan’s dedication and professionalism: “To be achieving so much at such a young age is remarkable. Ethan’s passion for the sport is clear to see, and he is a fantastic ambassador for Burnham-On-Sea.”

Ethan’s family say they are grateful for the support of local sponsors including Learn with Vern, and are inviting further sponsorship to help with the costs of national competition. Anyone interested can contact EMR Racing via emr_racing@outlook.com