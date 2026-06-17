Burnham-On-Sea’s teenage sailing star achieves more success on the water

A teenage sailor from Burnham-On-Sea has continued her remarkable rise in the national rankings with another impressive set of results on the water.

Thirteen-year-old Brooke Browning, a student at King Alfred School in Highbridge, has surged to national prominence in the Topper 5.3 class, where she is currently ranked the second‑highest female sailor in the UK.

Her latest performances have further cemented her status as one of the region’s brightest young talents.

At this month’s Parkstone Traveller competition, Brooke delivered a determined and mature display.

She opened the weekend with a win in the first race, but a ripped sail forced her to miss race two.

Undeterred, she returned to the water to secure second place in race three and another win in race four, earning her first place overall for the event.

Her strong form continued at the Topper Nationals Series held at Grafham Water Sailing Club, where sunshine and lively winds made for fast, challenging racing.

Brooke finished 7th, 12th, 6th, and 12th across the four races, placing her 8th overall for the weekend and second female.

In the UK national rankings, she now sits 12th overall, an impressive position for a sailor of her age.

Brooke says she is “over the moon,” adding that all the training she has put in is “starting to pay off.”

She hopes to climb even higher in the national table as the summer season continues.