Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Acoustic Club, based at the Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street, is holding a ‘free for all night’ tonight (Thursday, 14th July).

There will be free entry for all who attend and all genres of music and poetry will be welcome.

The Ritz Acoustic Club is all about providing a stage area, for anyone to come along and perform in front of a live audience.

There are 3 Sets: The first set starts at 8:15pm with 5 performance slots. The second set starts at 9:15pm with 5 performance slots. The Third set starts at 10:20pm with 3 performance slots.

Slots are available, on a ‘First come, First served’ basis so arrive early to get a slot.