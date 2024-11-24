Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema raises £500 for hospice with screening of new festive movie

A sell-out screening of a new Christmas movie filmed in the Burnham-On-Sea area was held on the day of the town’s Christmas lights switch-on with a special visit by one of its stars.

‘3 Wishes for Christmas’, a festive romantic comedy filmed at Apex Park in Highbridge and at Rich’s Cider Farm in Watchfield, had its first screening after Saturday’s Burnham-On-Sea Christmas lights switch-on.

£340 was raised from the sale of tickets and The Ritz Cinema generously topped it up to £500 before the presentation to St Margaret’s Hospice.

Scenes for the film were shot at several locations in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area, including at Apex Park earlier this year.

Film actress Buffy Davis also visited Burnham for the lights switch-on and the screening to talk about ‘3 Wishes For Christmas’ with M&M Film Productions director Monika Gergelova.

The film, which will be aired on Channel 5 over this Christmas, stars Mark Arnold (Teenwolf, Blade Runner 2049), Buffy Davis (Anna Karenina, The Machinist), Anita Dobson (Eastenders, Doctor Who), Katie Sheridan (The Royal Nanny, Give Them Wings) and newcomers Christine During (Christmas at the Holiday Inn, Melodrive) and Jacob Anderton (Ship of the Damned, Firecracker).

It is directed by Monika, who also oversaw last year’s locally-shot festive movie Christmas at the Holly Day Inn, and Michael Morris (Shepherd Code, The Last Nosferatu).

“It is a true family classic that promises to deliver Christmas in every scene!” says Monika.

One of the film’s stars, Buffy Davis, appeared at Burnham’s lights switch-on event in the lead-up to the switch-on.

Buffy has worked at the National, The Old Vic, The Young Vic and extensively in radio drama, audio books and voice overs.

Buffy’s credits include: Anna Karenina, Doc Martin, The Night Manager, and she is the voice of Jolene, the sexy, perspicacious landlady of The Bull in The Archers.