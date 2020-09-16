Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema has seen a 70 per cent fall in trade due to the Coronavirus pandemic, its owner has said this week.

The cinema in Victoria Street has put in place a number of safety measures to try and reassure customers that going to watch a film is safe, but owner Pat Scott says the business is struggling.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a very difficult time for us. We’ve got all the necessary safety precautions, including social distancing, extra cleaning and sanitisation, but many people are scared and are staying away.”

“All cinemas are really finding it difficult and these are hard times. I intend to keep our cinema here in Burnham going for as long as I’m alive.”

Pat added that the cinema has seen lots of heart-warming support from the local community, and he pointed to several examples.

“Several people have been making donations and giving us their support. One lady raised £250 for us from donations, while another person came up to me in the street and gave us a kind sum of money to support us. It’s really good to know people are still behind us.”

He adds: “I think everyone just wants the pandemic to end and the town to return to normal, but it looks like we have many months yet before it’s over.”

The cinema remains opens with a line-up of new and classic films being shown every day of the week.

Pat added: “I feel for The Princess Theatre as well, who’ve said they won’t be putting on shows until the new year at the earliest – it’s tough times for everyone in the events industry.”