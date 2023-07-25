Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema has seen several days of “record trade” as two summer blockbuster films hit the screens.

‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ have been attracting crowds of cinemagoers across the country – including in Burnham.

Pat Scott, owner of The Ritz Cinema in Victoria Street, told Burnham-On-Sea.com there have been many sold-out showings.

“It’s been fabulous trade – our busiest few days ever,” says Pat. “Barbie has been incredibly popular with many screenings fully booked.”

“Some people have even come back four times to see Barbie multiple times because they have enjoyed it so much!”

“After a tough few years, it’s great to see people back in cinemas again. I’m so pleased to see it busy, justifying our confidence.”

Pat adds: “We are determined to keep our tickets at £4 each because it helps to make cinema visits affordable to families, especially over the summer holidays.”

Barbie is a movie based on the decades-popular Mattel toy starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Oppenheimer is a movie featuring J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist who was pivotal in creating the first atomic bomb.