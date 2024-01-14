Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema is to hold a fundraising screening of a hit film on Monday 15th January for a local good cause.

The film Where the Crawdads Sing will be shown at the cinema in Victoria Street by kind permission of cinema owners Pat and Beryl Scott.

Doors open at 1.30pm, with the film starting at 2pm, to be followed by a raffle. All proceeds will go to to local branch of the MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association).

Tickets are available to buy at just £5 per person from the cinema or by calling 01278 785465.

The 2022 movie is described as a coming-of-age murder mystery.