Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema to host film for local charity

Ritz Cinema Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema is to hold a fundraising screening of a hit film on Monday January 13th, 2025 for a local good cause.

The comedy drama film The Miracle Club will be shown at the cinema in Victoria Street by kind permission of cinema owners Pat and Beryl Scott.

Doors open at 1.30pm, with the film starting at 2pm, to be followed by a raffle. All proceeds will go to to local branch of the MNDA (Motor Neurone Disease Association).

Tickets are available to buy at just £5 per person from the cinema with cash as a charity event or by calling 01278 785465.

Organiser Jenny Golding says a separate raffle will also be held after the film and adds that all funds raised will go to the local branch of MNDA to help families who have an MND person in our area.

