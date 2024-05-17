13.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat May 18, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham-On-Sea's Ritz Cinema unveils £28,000 upgrade with new seating and sound proofing
News

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema unveils £28,000 upgrade with new seating and sound proofing

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Ritz Cinema, Burnham-On-Sea

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema has this week unveiled a £28,000 upgrade of one of its screens, making it more modern and comfortable.

The popular cinema in Burnham’s Victoria Street has updated its seating and sound proofing in screen two.

John Course, pictured, project officer for S and B Cinemas, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “85 modern new seats have been introduced.”

Ritz Cinema, Burnham-On-Sea

“These are more comfortable with extra height and soft upholstery. We have also introduced new sound proofing that improves the acoustics.”

Ritz Cinema Owner Pat Scott adds: “Customers are very supportive of our cinema, so we keep investing money in to keep the facilities upgraded and modern.”

The Ritz Cinema officially re-opened on Friday 24th September, 2004 after an extensive refurbishment. The cinema’s original art deco fitting and decoration was also restored, splitting the existing screen into two new screens, complete with new seating and a computerised booking system.

Then, on Friday 23rd October 2015, following another major refurbishment, a third screen was added featuring the latest projection and sound equipment, and new equipment designed to assist the hard of hearing and the visually impaired. All Screens are fitted with NEC Digital Projectors, 5.1 Dolby Digital Sound and Dolby 3D.

Ritz Cinema, Burnham-On-Sea

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea Food Festival set to return on Saturday 25th May with over 80 stalls

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
13.7 ° C
15.4 °
12.2 °
86 %
1.7kmh
100 %
Sat
17 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
17 °
Tue
15 °
Wed
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com