Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema unveils £28,000 upgrade with new seating and sound proofing

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Cinema has this week unveiled a £28,000 upgrade of one of its screens, making it more modern and comfortable.

The popular cinema in Burnham’s Victoria Street has updated its seating and sound proofing in screen two.

John Course, pictured, project officer for S and B Cinemas, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “85 modern new seats have been introduced.”

“These are more comfortable with extra height and soft upholstery. We have also introduced new sound proofing that improves the acoustics.”

Ritz Cinema Owner Pat Scott adds: “Customers are very supportive of our cinema, so we keep investing money in to keep the facilities upgraded and modern.”

The Ritz Cinema officially re-opened on Friday 24th September, 2004 after an extensive refurbishment. The cinema’s original art deco fitting and decoration was also restored, splitting the existing screen into two new screens, complete with new seating and a computerised booking system.

Then, on Friday 23rd October 2015, following another major refurbishment, a third screen was added featuring the latest projection and sound equipment, and new equipment designed to assist the hard of hearing and the visually impaired. All Screens are fitted with NEC Digital Projectors, 5.1 Dolby Digital Sound and Dolby 3D.